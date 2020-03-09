Merculet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,261.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and OKEx. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $500,647.00 and $40,261.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,346,837 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

