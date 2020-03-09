MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CEO James C. Stewart Purchases 1,500 Shares

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. 2,538,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

