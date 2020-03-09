MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CFO Buys $27,800.00 in Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

