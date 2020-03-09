MGM Resorts International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 258,136 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,510% compared to the average volume of 16,033 call options.

NYSE:MGM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,210,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

