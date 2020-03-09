Mickey Kim Purchases 2,000 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Mickey Kim acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mickey Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Mickey Kim acquired 2,250 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $28,192.50.

NYSE CAPL traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.53. 202,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,310. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.14 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

