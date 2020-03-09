MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $8.24 million and $3,132.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

