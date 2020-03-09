Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:MSYS remained flat at $GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. 2,483,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Microsaic Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.12 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.