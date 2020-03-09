Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:MSYS remained flat at $GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. 2,483,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Microsaic Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.12 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.06.
About Microsaic Systems
Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.
