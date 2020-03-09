Microsoft Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.58. 70,157,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,789,840. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

