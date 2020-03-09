MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758,061.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $758,061.00 and $37,626.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 498,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,749,988 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

