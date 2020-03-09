Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of Middleby worth $53,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Middleby by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Middleby by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $100.71 on Monday. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

