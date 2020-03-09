MINDOL Market Capitalization Hits $202.28 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $202.28 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.