Mithril Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, OKEx and BitForex. Mithril has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, LBank, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

