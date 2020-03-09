Mixin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.13 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $122.82 million and $8.13 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,274 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.