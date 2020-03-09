Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $46,869.00 and $201.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,014,503 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

