Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MTEM stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

