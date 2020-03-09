Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of MOH traded down $7.97 on Monday, hitting $130.23. 47,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.