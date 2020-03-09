Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 37,228 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MNTA stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,416. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

