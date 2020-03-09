Monarch (MT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,352.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Monarch has a market cap of $86,031.00 and approximately $81,352.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Monarch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

