MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,831.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $890,331.00 and $1,831.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 184,166,118 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.