Monetha Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange and Binance. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $244,472.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.