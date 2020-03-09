Monkey Project Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $271,519.00 and $26.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,419,908 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

