Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $17.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.91 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $16.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $71.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.28 million to $73.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $70.74 million to $77.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

