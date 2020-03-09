Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

MR stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Montage Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Montage Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

