Morgan Stanley Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $57.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on B. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

