Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00.

NYSE MOS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 11,125,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $227,080,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

