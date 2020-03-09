Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.36. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.69. 2,003,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

