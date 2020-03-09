Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Msci worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $21.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.22. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.