Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stake Boosted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Myriad Genetics worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,319. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

