Nabors Industries Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Nabors Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. Nabors Industries has a payout ratio of -4.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries to earn ($0.59) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -6.8%.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE NBR opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.