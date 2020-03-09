NAGA Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. NAGA has a market cap of $999,134.00 and $1,949.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

