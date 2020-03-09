Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, WEX and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Bitsane, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, WEX, C-Patex, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.