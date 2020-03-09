National Bank Financial Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$8.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:IBG traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.69. 27,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,415. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.32.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

