National Bank Financial Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

CWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,789.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

