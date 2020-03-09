National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

CAE stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

