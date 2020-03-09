National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cae Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.75.

TSE CAE opened at C$33.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.45. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.