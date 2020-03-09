National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. National Beverage posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $43.83. 852,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $15,052,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

