National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.25 Million

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $174.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $711.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.39 million to $719.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $753.37 million, with estimates ranging from $698.91 million to $771.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NNN opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

