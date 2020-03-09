NativeCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $121,832.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,824,091 coins.

NativeCoin's official website is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

