Natura &Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,400% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NTCO stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 1,038,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,651. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

