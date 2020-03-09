NavCoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $7.10 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, cfinex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $90,844.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,046,889 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, cfinex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

