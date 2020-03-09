Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $176,240.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,102,843 coins and its circulating supply is 15,509,493 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

