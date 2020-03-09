Network International Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NETW traded down GBX 83 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 473 ($6.22). 2,220,707 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.66. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 0.27.

Get Network International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NETW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Network International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 681 ($8.96).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.