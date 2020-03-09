Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,210.00 and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

