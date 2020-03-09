Nevro Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $128.31 on Monday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nevro by 39.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 52,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

