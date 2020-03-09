New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

