Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.0262

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $354,068.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Token Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.