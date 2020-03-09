Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC started coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.65 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $890.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

