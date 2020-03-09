Nexus (NXS) Hits One Day Volume of $182,312.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $182,312.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

