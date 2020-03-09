Nick Lane Purchases 4,100 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00.

Equitable stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 5,729,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,705. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after buying an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $603,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.