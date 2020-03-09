Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Director Buys $3,570,000.00 in Stock

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

